Moon Visits Maker Space to Lend Support to Biz Startups

Photo : YONHAP News

In his first economy-related schedule of 2019, President Moon Jae-in visited a workplace where creative ideas are turned into products.President Moon visited Maker Space in downtown Seoul Thursday, a site equipped with professional production facilities where any citizen can go and test their ideas.The president offered encouragement to young entrepreneurs striving to launch business startups.The presidential office said that Moon's visit and his commitment to foster innovative startups reflect his determination to inspect economic conditions out in the field as the government seeks to revive the economy and create jobs.