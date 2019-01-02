S. Korea Assesses US, N. Korea's Will for 2nd Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea says both Pyongyang and Washington have a clear will to arrange another summit between their top leaders.Foreign Ministry Spokesman Noh Kyu-duk told a regular media briefing on Thursday that the North and the U.S. are continuing contact with each other in relation to a possible second summit.Noh based his observation on seemingly positive messages meted out by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in his New Year address and recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump.Regarding when the South and the U.S. will have their next working group meeting to discuss North Korea sanctions and inter-Korean relations, he said the two sides are working to arrange a video conference next week.Founded in November, their working group had a second meeting in Seoul last month.