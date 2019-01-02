Chamber of Commerce Hosts New Year Gathering

The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted a New Year's meeting on Thursday to share greetings with some 15-hundred guests, including politicians, government officials, labor representatives and foreign diplomats.In opening remarks, chamber chairman Park Yong-maan said the reasons behind South Korea's structural issues as well as the solutions are for the most part are already known.He asked for reflection on whether the nation has lost its driving force toward change, blocked by short-term concerns and various stakes and interests involved.The chairman said what's fortunate is that the government's policy directions for the new year have considerably reflected many corporate requests, and he called for efforts so that policy measures can produce tangible effects.Regarding social controversy over growth versus distribution, Park said both are important and goals that can be sufficiently achieved in both areas.He instead proposed to end the futile dispute and focus the nation's capabilities on drafting concrete measures to achieve the goals.Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki were also among government officials who attended the event.