Seoul Protests Japanese Leaders Taking on Top Court's Rulings

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul has expressed regrets over unrelenting criticism by Japanese politicians, including Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, against South Korean top court’s recent rulings on forced labor issues.An official of South Korea’s Foreign Ministry told reporters on Thursday that it is pity that the Japanese side is concluding that the Supreme Court’s verdicts violate international laws.The official said the Japanese moves are undiplomatic and improper and run counter to the development of the ties between South Korea and Japan.The official hoped the New Year will see the wounds of the victims of the unfortunate history between the two sides heal and their relations take a step forward.Asked about the victims' request for a court order to seize local assets of a Japanese firm implicated in forced labor during Japan’s colonial rule, the official said it is a part of the judicial process and there is nothing for the ministry to comment on it.