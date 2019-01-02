5-Day School Week to Become Compulsory from 2020

Photo : KBS News

A five-day school week is set to become compulsory for all schools starting next year.The Education Ministry previewed the move on Thursday, adding it will make an advance notice of a related revision to the enforcement ordinance on Monday.Introduced to South Korea in 2012, the system has been adopted on a voluntary basis. As of last October, most of around nine-thousand elementary, middle and high schools across the country have adopted it, but nine others were still teaching students on two Saturdays per month.The revised ordinance will also enable schools to arrange sports events or field trips on weekends and have them recognized as class days.