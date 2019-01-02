Seoul Positively Assesses Kim Jong-un's Letter to Trump

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says it expects North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s latest letter to U.S. President Donald Trump will play a positive role in realizing complete denuclearization and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom made the remark on Thursday in response to a reporter's question on what the top office's position was in regards to Trump’s recent revelation that he had received a “great letter” from Kim.Asked whether President Moon Jae-in plans to reply to the letter he had received from Kim on Sunday, the spokesman said he does not know of any such plan.During the regular briefing, he was also asked about Kim's call for the unconditional resumption of two stalled inter-Korean projects, the Gaeseong Industrial Complex and the Mount Geumgang tourism program, in his New Year's speech.In response, he said the two projects, if resumed, will play a positive role not only for denuclearization but also for building enduring peace on the Korean Peninsula.