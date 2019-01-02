S. Korea to Release Its Own Video in Military Radar Dispute

Photo : KBS News

South Korea plans to challenge Japan's video released as proof of its claims in their ongoing military radar row with footage of its own.Spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo of Seoul's Ministry of National Defense said in a regular media briefing Thursday that the ministry is in the final stage of producing a video file aimed at countering Japan’s claims, and will release it as soon as it is ready.She said the video will point out problematic aspects of Tokyo's video, and provide a South Korean account of the event. A ministry official said the video will take issue with illogical reasoning outlined in the video.The move follows Japan's release of video footage that it claims shows a South Korean destroyer had locked its radar on a Japanese patrol aircraft during a rescue mission in the East Sea in November, which Seoul has denied.Choi said South Korea first judged the issue could be resolved through discussions, but is changing its stance as Japan is continuously distorting facts and publicizing its positions.