Moon to Meet with Local Business Leaders This Month

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says it is seeking to arrange a town hall meeting between President Moon Jae-in and local business leaders later this month.In a media briefing on Thursday, presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said the top representatives of large and mid-sized firms and their lobby groups will be invited to the top office in the middle of the month.The meeting, the spokesman said, is intended to help regain the country's economic vitality and facilitate local corporate investment, adding the president wants to communicate with entrepreneurs in a comfortable and candid manner.Moon also plans to invite around 200 leaders of small and mid-sized enterprises, small business owners and startup founders to the presidential office next Monday to hear their opinions.