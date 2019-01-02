NSC Commits to Help Bring Lasting Peace on Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office's National Security Council(NSC) has vowed to further its efforts to resolve issues concerning the Korean Peninsula.During the year’s first NSC meeting presided by National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong on Thursday, the members shared views that 2019 is an important year to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue and bring permanent peace to the Korean Peninsula.Assessing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s New Year speech, they agreed to expand Seoul’s leading efforts by facilitating a virtuous cycle in which inter-Korean ties, North Korea-U.S. relations and denuclearization talks can develop together. They also committed to work toward realizing a second Kim-Trump summit at an early date.Also on the agenda was the diplomatic row with Japan over a military radar lock-on. NSC members discussed the issue’s seriousness, and agreed to take necessary steps based on facts.