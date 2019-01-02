Moon Likely to Conduct Personnel Reshuffle Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is likely to replace some of his aides as early as next week.A senior presidential official said Thursday that preparation work is under way at the offices of the presidential secretaries for civil affairs and personnel affairs to select the replacements of some presidential aides.The reshuffle is expected to select the successors of presidential aides who are planning to return to their party to run in the 2020 general elections.There is speculation that the shakeup could come before next Saturday.Attention is being drawn to whether the reshuffle will include presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok and national security adviser Chung Eui-yong.