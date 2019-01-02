Fmr Finance Minister: Personal Beliefs, Policy Coordination are Two Different Things

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon said on Thursday that personal beliefs and comprehensive policy coordination are two different things.Kim made the comment in a Facebook posting on Thursday in his first response to former ministry official Shin Jae-min's claim that the presidential office pressured the ministry to issue debt-covering bonds in 2017.Shin disappeared after hinting at committing suicide but was found alive by police on Thursday.The former finance minister said he was glad Shin was fine, and urged him not to make extreme choices again.Kim added that most of the ministry's policies require comprehensive review and coordination of diverse bureaus and diverse aspects.He then stressed he has never yielded to unfair pressure during his public career of 34 years.