Prosecutors Raid Office of Former Inspector

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution raided the office of a former special inspector at the presidential office who is accused of leaking confidential information.Kim Tae-woo, a prosecution investigator who had been dispatched to work on a special inspection team at the top office, was sent back to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office last month for alleged misconduct.According to the prosecution, the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office raided Kim's office on Monday and secured materials regarding allegations that he divulged government information gained while on official duty.The presidential office filed a complaint against Kim on December 20th for spreading false information to the media and disclosing confidential information obtained during his time at the top office.