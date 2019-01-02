S. Korea's FX Reserves Hit Fresh Record in December

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign exchange reserves rose to a fresh high in December on a weakening U.S. dollar trend.According to the Bank of Korea on Friday, the total value of the country's foreign currency holdings came to 403-point-69 billion dollars as of the end of December, up 710 million dollars from a month earlier.The figure broke the earlier high of 403 billion dollars tallied in September.The central bank said the recent depreciation of the U.S. dollar increased the value of non-dollar currencies when converted into the greenback.The nation's foreign exchange reserves grew by 14-point-four billion dollars last year, increasing for the tenth consecutive year and doubling over the past decade.South Korea was the world's eighth-largest holder of foreign exchange reserves as of the end of November, with China topping the list, followed by Japan and Switzerland.