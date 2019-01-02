S. Korea's FX Reserves Hit Fresh Record in December

South Korea's foreign exchange reserves rose to a fresh high in December on a weakening U.S. dollar trend.
According to the Bank of Korea on Friday, the total value of the country's foreign currency holdings came to 403-point-69 billion dollars as of the end of December, up 710 million dollars from a month earlier.
The figure broke the earlier high of 403 billion dollars tallied in September.
The central bank said the recent depreciation of the U.S. dollar increased the value of non-dollar currencies when converted into the greenback.
The nation's foreign exchange reserves grew by 14-point-four billion dollars last year, increasing for the tenth consecutive year and doubling over the past decade.
South Korea was the world's eighth-largest holder of foreign exchange reserves as of the end of November, with China topping the list, followed by Japan and Switzerland.