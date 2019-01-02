S. Korea's Navy to Conduct New Year Maritime Drill in Yellow Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Navy will conduct a New Year maritime drill on Friday in its western waters.The Navy said in a statement that the drills were organized to check the Navy's readiness and enhance its capabilities to respond to emergencies in a swift and accurate manner.The exercise will mobilize the country's newest 25-hundred-ton frigate Chungbuk, patrol vessels and Lynx helicopters.Maritime maneuvers and firing drills will be carried out in waters south of the buffer zone in the Yellow Sea in accordance with the inter-Korean military deal signed last September.