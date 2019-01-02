S. Korea's Terrestrial Broadcasters, SK to Launch Online Video Contents Service

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's three terrestrial broadcasters and a leading mobile carrier have agreed to launch a local online video contents service.KBS, MBC and SBS signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday with SK Telecom to set up the over-the-top(OTT) service by June.The two sides will launch the service by consolidating the broadcasters' joint platform "pooq" with SK Broadband’s mobile video streaming service "Oksusu."Under the agreement, the two sides will set up a corporation to produce original content as well as supply high-quality content through active cooperation with local and foreign content providers.SK and the broadcasters pledged to foster their planned service into a leading OTT service that can compete in the global market.