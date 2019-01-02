KBS: Pres. Office Official Misplaced Classified Military Documents in Sept. 2017

Photo : KBS News

An official at the presidential office is found to have misplaced a set of classified military documents.KBS has learned that the official identified by the surname Jeong lost the documents that contained personal information and evaluations of general-level officers in September 2017.Jeong, who handled military personnel affairs claimed he took the files for a meeting with officials from the National Security Office and the military and the files were left inside a bag on the side of a road where he parked to smoke a cigarette.Following the incident, Jeong tendered his resignation, which the presidential office accepted. Under current regulations, acceptance of resignation is restricted while an internal inspection or investigation is under way.Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said Thursday that Jeong was placed on administrative leave during the probe and that the files were not official documents made by the presidential office or the defense ministry.