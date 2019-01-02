Italy Confirms N. Korea Replaced its Acting Ambassador in Rome

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea was confirmed to have replaced its acting ambassador to Italy after the previous acting ambassador vanished last November.An official at Italy’s Embassy in Seoul said Friday that Jo Song-kil, who had served as chargé d'affaires at the North Korean Embassy in Rome from October ninth 2017, was replaced by Kim Chon from November 20th of last year.It is unclear whether Kim has already worked at the North Korean Embassy or was newly dispatched from the North.The North’s Embassy in Italy has four employees, including Jo and another first secretary.