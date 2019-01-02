Ex-Supreme Court Chief Justice to Face Questioning Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae is set to face questioning next week.Prosecutors probing allegations that the judiciary under Yang abused its power announced on Friday that they will summon Yang for questioning next Friday at 9:30 a.m. It marks the first time a former chief justice has been summoned for questioning as a suspect.Prosecutors are expected to grill Yang on allegations that the top court under his leadership kept tabs on judges and handed down rulings that would be politically favorable to the former Park Geun-hye administration.In particular, prosecutors plan to grill Yang on suspicions that after discussions with the top office, the top court delayed its rulings on cases involving Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's colonial rule.