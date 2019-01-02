Gov't to Announce Minimum Wage Decision-Making Reforms Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top economic policymaker says the government will announce a draft of reforms to the minimum wage decision-making structure next week and finalize it within the month of January.Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Friday that the reforms will revolve around separating the wage-setting committee from the decision-making committee.He said that under the reform plan, the wage-setting committee will consist of only experts. However, the decision-making committee will be legally stipulated to include women, non-regular workers, youths, and representatives from small and mid-sized businesses.Labor Minister Lee Jae-kap is expected to make the announcement, including the committee size and formation process, sometime next week.