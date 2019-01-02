Appeals Court Retains Prison Terms for Ex-Pres. Park's Aides

Photo : KBS News

A Seoul appellate court has upheld the prison terms of two of the closest aides to ousted President Park Geun-hye for taking illicit funds from the state spy agency and delivering them to Park while in office.The Seoul High Court on Friday upheld the lower court's 18-month sentence for Lee Jae-man, former presidential secretary for general affairs, and a two-and-a-half year sentence for Ahn Bong-geun, former secretary for public relations.The court, however, extended the sentence for another ex-presidential secretary Jeong Ho-seong to 18 months with a stay of execution for three years. He was previously sentenced to a ten-month prison term suspended for two years handed down in July last year.Acknowledging the bribery charges against Ahn and Jeong in relation to the National Intelligence Service(NIS)'s provision of 200 million won to Park in 2016, the appeals court also ordered the two former aides to each pay a 100-million won fine.Ahn was ordered to forfeit 13-point-five million won he personally received from an NIS official.The three were indicted on charges of bribery, embezzlement and loss of state funds for their roles in Park taking a total of three-point-five billion won from the NIS between 2013 and 2016.