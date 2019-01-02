Seoul Releases Video to Counter Japan's Radar Claim

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The South Korean Defense Ministry has revealed a video clip to reject Japan's claim that a South Korean warship locked its weapon control radar onto a Japanese patrol aircraft.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: Defense Ministry video footage]Seoul's Defense Ministry has released a video countering Japan’s claim that a South Korean warship locked its weapon control radar on a Japanese Self-Defense Force's aircraft late last month.[Sound bite: Defense Ministry video footage]The four-minute-26 second long video contains footage of the South Korean warship rescuing a stranded North Korean fishing boat on December 20th in the East Sea.The video, taken by a nearby South Korean coast guard, shows a Japanese P-1 patrol plane approaching the naval destroyer "Gwanggaeto the Great” at a low altitude.While announcing the release of the video clip, South Korean Defense Ministry Spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo reiterated that the vessel was focused on a humanitarian mission to rescue a North Korean boat in distress.She also urged Japan to apologize for distorting facts, adding that the Japanese plane was flying at low altitude, which was "threatening" to the destroyer.Last week the Japanese defense ministry released its own video clip taken from the warplane, which Seoul says cannot serve as evidence.In the Japanese video, the rear radar of the South Korean naval destroyer is not seen as directed at the location of the Japanese aircraft and the front radar appears not to be operating.South Korea's presidential office said the National Security Council held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the radar row.While calling for an apology, Seoul has demanded that Tokyo provide decisive evidence, such as its analysis of radar frequency data, but Tokyo is refusing to hand over sensitive information about its operational capabilities.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.