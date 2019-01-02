Economy
KOSPI Closes Friday Up 0.83%
2019-01-04
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) added 16-point-55 points, or point-83 percent, on Friday. It closed the day at two-thousand-10-point-25.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, adding seven-point-47 points, or one-point-14 percent, to close at 664-point-49.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened three-point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-124-point-five won.
