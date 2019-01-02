2019 AFC Asian Cup to Open on Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

Asia's biggest football tournament, the Asian Football Conference(AFC) Asian Cup, is set to kick off on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates(UAE).The event will begin with a match between host UAE and Bahrain at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.South Korea, led by head coach Paulo Bento, is aiming to emerge as the champions for the first time in 59 years. Team Korea won the first and second Asian Cup back in 1956 and 1960.Hopes are high that South Korea will perform well given that the team includes superstar forward Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur and Hwang Ui-jo, who scored nine goals during the Asian Games last year.South Korea will face off against the Philippines in Dubai on Monday, before playing the Kyrgyz Republic next Friday and China on January 16th.