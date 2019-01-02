Statue Honoring Wartime Sex Slaves Removed in Philippines

Photo : YONHAP News

A statue to commemorate victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery was taken down just days after it was erected in the ​Philippines, raising speculation of possible pressure from Tokyo.Local media reported Friday that authorities in the city of San Pedro in the northern province of Laguna took down the statue which was only installed on December 28th.This appears to be due to a statement issued by the Japanese Embassy in the Philippines on December 30th. The embassy expressed regret over statues being erected in countries, including the latest one in the Philippines, saying that it goes against Tokyo's stance.In a statement Thursday, the mayor of San Pedro Lourdes Cataquiz said that it was not their intention to tarnish harmonious relations with Japan.She said that nonetheless, after knowledge of such concern and due to the incompleteness of the statue, the city removed it to avoid further public confusion or controversy.A similar statue dedicated to victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery was also removed in the capital of Manila in April last year following Tokyo's strong request.Japan is a key donor country of the Philippines.