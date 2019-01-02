Arrest Warrants Sought for 2 in Deadly Guesthouse Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have booked seven people in connection with a deadly carbon monoxide poisoning at a guesthouse in Gangneung last month.The investigation headquarters of the Gangwon Provincial Police Agency on Friday announced the result of its probe into the case, concluding it was caused by a leaking vent pipe as a result of shoddy installation of a boiler coupled with negligent oversight.Police asked for a court warrant to arrest the head of the boiler company and one of its technicians who set up the boiler on charge of manslaughter.An official of the Korea Gas Safety Corporation and a provider of liquefied petroleum gas(LPG) were also booked for slack check-ups.The accident took place in one of the rooms at the guesthouse last month. Three seniors from a Seoul high school died while seven other students were found unconscious.