Pompeo Says 2nd Trump-Kim Summit to Take Place Soon

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo says he is confident a second U.S.-North Korea summit will take place soon.Speaking on a Fox News program on Thursday, Pompeo said although there are many things left to be done, he is confident U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will get the chance to meet again “in the next short period of time.”He said the summit will create a “much better, safer America” by lowering the threat of nuclear weapons being directed at the U.S. but also reducing the threat of nuclear proliferation.While declining to comment on Washington’s strategies in negotiations over Pyongyang’s denuclearization, he emphasized that the conditions have already been set, in which progress can be made when Trump and Kim meet.He stressed it will be good for South Korea, Japan and the whole world.