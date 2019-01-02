Gov't Not to Use 'Conscientious' to Describe Those Objecting Military Service

Photo : YONHAP News

The Defense Ministry said Friday it will no longer use the term "conscientious objection" of military service to describe people refusing to join the military over religious or other personal beliefs.Ministry spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo told a news conference that words such as conscience, conscientious or faith will no longer be used in efforts to ease public concern and minimize unnecessary controversy over the language related to alternative military service.She said the government from now on will unify the terminology into "alternative military service based on religious and other beliefs."The spokeswoman said the Defense Ministry issued a legislative notice last week on a new bill regarding the alternative service after gathering various opinions.She said a related government proposal will be submitted to the National Assembly following consultations with related agencies and deliberations by the Ministry of Government Legislation.