CNN: US Scouting Venue for 2nd Trump-Kim Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. government is reportedly scouting possible locations for a second summit with North Korea.CNN on Thursday quoted two sources as saying the Trump administration sent scouting teams to multiple locations, including those in Asia, during the last few weeks of last year.CNN reports Vietnam, Indonesia, Hawaii, Mongolia and the Demilitarized Zone splitting the two Koreas are being mentioned as possible sites by foreign diplomats and North Korea experts.They added the list of possible summit venues could further lengthen as the U.S. has yet to discuss the issue with the North.A diplomatic source said while Asia is being viewed as the preferred region for the second Trump-Kim Jong-un summit, Singapore which hosted their first summit is absent from the list.CNN also quoted a Washington official as saying the White House had initially proposed the second summit to occur in Switzerland where Kim had studied, but it was ruled out due to logistical issues.According to the official, Kim remains sensitive about criticism over his using a Chinese plane to travel to Singapore for the first summit.