Heads of Joint Korean Liaison Office Discuss Inter-Korean Issues

Senior South and North Korean officials representing each side at the joint liaison office have had their first rendezvous of the year.During a 20-minute-long meeting at the liaison office located in the North Korean border city of Gaeseong on Friday, South Korea’s Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung and Kim Kwang-song, acting chief of the North Korean side, discussed issues recently raised between the two Koreas.They shared the view that the two Koreas should work together in the new year in an effort to further develop inter-Korean relations and bring permanent peace to the Korea Peninsula.