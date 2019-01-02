Menu Content

Gov't to Front-load over 300 Trln Won of Budget in 1st Half

2019-01-04

The government plans to front-load more than 300 trillion won of its 2019 budget in the first half of the year. 

The plan was announced on Friday following a meeting on economic vitality held at the government complex in Seoul earlier in the day. 

A total of 513-point-four trillion won was estimated to be available for early execution this year by the central and regional governments. 

Of that, the central government will release 308-point-three trillion won in the January-June period to help reinvigorate the economy. 
