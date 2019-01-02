Moon's Pledge to Move Office to Gwanghwamun Shelved for Now

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to shelve President Moon Jae-in’s election pledge to relocate his office to Gwanghwamun in central Seoul, where he can be in closer vicinity to the public.Currently, it is located in the more discreet mountainside complex of Cheong Wa Dae behind Gyeongbok Palace.Former Cultural Heritage Administration head Yoo Hong-joon, who is serving as an adviser for a committee tasked with implementing the president’s plan, announced the decision in a media briefing on Friday.Yoo said the relocation plan does not only involve Moon’s office but also other key facilities of the presidential office such as the guesthouse, main office and heliport, and Gwanghwamun was judged to not have proper sites for them as it is now.He said the relocation will be deferred until a project to restructure Gwanghwamun Square is over.