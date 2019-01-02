Billboard Cover Featuring BTS Vies for ASME Best Cover Award

Photo : YONHAP News

A cover for Billboard magazine featuring South Korea’s boy band BTS is among the candidates in the running for the American Society of Magazine Editors'(ASME) annual best cover award.The society on Thursday unveiled a total of 229 candidates on Facebook, including covers for famous current affairs weeklies and music or fashion magazines.The BTS cover was shot at the Korea House in Seoul in February of last year. In addition to the group shot, Billboard also produced seven other covers headlining the members individually. All eight covers were sold out.Online voting for the contest will run through January 31st. The winners are set to be announced in New York on February fifth.