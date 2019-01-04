CIA Declines to Comment Regarding N. Korean Diplomat in Italy

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has declined to answer an inquiry by KBS asking whether it will offer a safe haven for a North Korean diplomat who has gone missing in Italy.The inquiry and response come after Italian media reported that Jo Song-gil, the chargés d'affaires of the North's diplomatic mission in Rome, wants to seek exile in the United States.On whether safe refuge can be provided to Jo and his family within the U.S., CIA media spokesperson Nicole de Haay said the agency cannot convey anything substantial, adding that KBS can report that the CIA has declined to comment.The Italian daily La Repubblica earlier reported that the North Korean diplomat who went missing just before his tenure was to end in late November requested help from the government in Rome and is currently under the protection of Italian intelligence authorities.The newspaper said that as Jo wants to seek asylum in the U.S., Italy has been secretly holding talks with Washington and that the U.S. has requested closed-door discussions in fear of the event having an impact on North Korea-U.S. nuclear negotiations.This comes as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said in his New Year address that he is ready to sit down with the U.S. president again any time, to which Donald Trump has reaffirmed his will for a second summit.U.S. media outlets say the alleged defection of the North Korean diplomat could deal a blow to Kim Jong-un who has been pursuing diplomacy with South Korea and the U.S.