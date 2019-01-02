Son Heung-min Scores 12th Goal of Season

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean striker Son Heung-min playing for English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur has scored his 12th goal of the season, leading his team to victory.Spurs faced Tranmere Rovers on Saturday Korea time at Prenton Park in Birkenhead, England in the round of 64 of the English FA Cup.Son's goal, which came in the 12th minute of the second half, was Spur’s fourth. The London club went on to win the match 7 to 0 and advanced to the round of 32.Son outpaced three defenders and scored a left-footer. He also scored in the previous match on New Year's Day against Cardiff City after pouring in six goals in December.Against Tranmere, Son also picked up two assists before he was substituted in the 65th minute as fans applauded.