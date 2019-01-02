Bid to Export Surion Chopper to Philippines Fails

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has failed in its bid to export the domestic Surion chopper manufactured by Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) to the Philippines.An official at the Defense Acquisition Program Administration said Saturday the South Korean embassy in Manila said late last month that the Philippines has decided to purchase American helicopters.The Surion was competing in the bid against the U.S. UH-60 Black Hawk manufactured by Sikorsky Aircraft.The Philippines signed a deal in 2016 with a Canadian firm to purchase 16 Bell 412 helicopters at a cost of some 233 million dollars.It called off the deal early last year when Canada took issue with human rights conditions in the Southeast Asian nation. The country has since been looking for a new provider.When Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte visited South Korea last June, Seoul's Defense Ministry put the Surion on display and Manila began to take interest in the model.The Korean chopper is known to have fallen behind the Black Hawk in price competitiveness while the crash of a Marine Corps helicopter, a variant of the Surion, in July last year could have also affected Manila's decision.