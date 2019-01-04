Japan Counters S. Korean Video Clip in Ongoing Radar Row

Photo : KBS News

Japan's Defense Ministry has countered a video clip released by South Korea's Defense Ministry on Friday that rejects Tokyo's claim that a South Korean warship locked its weapon control radar onto a Japanese patrol aircraft.In the ongoing radar dispute, Tokyo has said the video contains claims different from it own, without mentioning specifics.According to Kyodo News on Saturday, Japan's defense ministry issued a statement Friday night also saying that it intends to hold necessary discussions with South Korean authorities.The ministry reiterated its argument that a South Korean warship directing its weapon control radar onto a Japanese patrol aircraft is a dangerous act that can lead to an unexpected event, and expressed deep regret.The ministry also posted an English version of the statement on its Web site.Japan's state broadcaster NHK has said that no specific counter arguments are contained in the ministry's latest statement while also noting that most footage cited in the Korean video clip comes from the earlier video released by Japan, saying that no new evidence has been put forward.The NHK added the defense ministry will seek to refute Korea's claim based on flight records of the patrol aircraft.