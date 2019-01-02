Gasoline Price Drops to Lowest in 32 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

Domestic gasoline prices dropped for a ninth straight week to the lowest point in 32 months.According to Opinet, an oil price information Web site run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the average price of regular gasoline sold at filling stations nationwide fell 22-point-two won to one-thousand-375-point-two won per liter in the first week of January.The prices dropped 314-point-nine won in the past nine weeks, reaching the lowest point since the first week of May, 2016.The price of diesel for automotive fuel dropped 21-point-four won to one-thousand-272-point-six won per liter, the lowest since the second week of September, 2017.The cost of diesel for purposes other than automotive fuel also fell for a seventh straight week.At a gas station in Eumseong, North Chungcheong Province, a liter of gasoline was sold at one-thousand-195 won, the lowest in the country.The Korea National Oil Corporation said that though international oil prices have gone up due to reduced production by OPEC countries and reduced U.S. crude inventories, local prices will continue a downward track due to previous drops in international oil prices and the latest tax cut.