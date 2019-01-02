Trump Confident About Reaching Trade Deal with China

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has again expressed confidence that he can put an end to the trade war with China which is jolting the global economy.Speaking to reporters at the White House Friday, Trump said that highest level negotiations were underway with China and he believes an agreement will be reached.Regarding concerns of a slowdown in the Chinese economy, Trump expressed hope, saying that he believes Beijing really wants to strike a deal.The two sides are scheduled to hold vice ministerial trade talks in Beijing on Monday and Tuesday. Trump appears to have emphasized that he and President Xi Jinping are already part of the negotiations.In early December, Trump and Xi agreed to a 90 month truce in the trade war lasting through March first and agreed not to impose additional high tariffs on each other's imports.Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish will lead a working-level team to China next week for the first round of face-to-face trade talks.