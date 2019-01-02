Moon's Adviser Urges N. Korea's Bold Action, Partial Sanctions Relief

Photo : YONHAP News

A security policy adviser to President Moon Jae-in said Saturday that bold action by North Korea and partial sanctions relief by the U.S. could help produce a breakthrough in the deadlock in denuclearization negotiations.Moon Chung-in, a professor at Yonsei University, made the remarks during an internet broadcast hosted by Ryu Si-min, a former health minister and two-term lawmaker who now chairs the Roh Moo Hyun Foundation, named after the former president.Moon said it's difficult to urge either side to concede first.He said North Korea hasn't demonstrated action except for the demolition of the Punggyeri nuclear test site, pointing out that it still needs to be verified whether over two thirds of the site have been destroyed as reported.The adviser said if the North shows concrete action, opinions within the United States could also change, and stressed the need for action rather than the two sides just exchanging verbal pledges.Moon said the Seoul government is trying to coordinate inter-Korean relations and North Korea-U.S. relations based on a stance of give and take.Regarding criticism that cross-border relations were advancing faster than North Korea-U.S. ties, he said that President Moon believes that favorable inter-Korean relations can work to persuade Pyongyang and improve its relations with Washington.