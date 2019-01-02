Former Top Office Inspector Questioned over Surveillance Claims

Photo : YONHAP News

A former investigator at the presidential office has returned home after being questioned for 14 hours over his claim that the top office illegally monitored civilians.Kim Tae-woo, a prosecution investigator who had been dispatched to work on a special inspection team at the presidential office, appeared at the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office Friday morning after he was probed on Thursday as well.Kim gave investigators intelligence information in written form that he had compiled and a USB drive containing the same files.Prosecutors questioned him on why he created the documents and whether it was ordered by his superiors and how they had responded to his work.Speaking to reporters on his way home from the prosecutors' office, Kim said that he believes the truth is coming to light regarding his revelation about a so-called blacklist of senior officials in the Environment Ministry.Prosecutors on Friday summoned the former chief of the Korea Environment Corporation for questioning, and will continue to probe related figures through the weekend.Kim will be called in again next week.The Suwon District Prosecutors' Office raided Kim's office early this week and secured materials regarding allegations that he divulged classified information in the process of exposing his claims on civilian surveillance by the top office.The presidential office filed a complaint against Kim last month for spreading false information to the media and disclosing confidential information obtained during his time at the top office.