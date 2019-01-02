S. Korean Man from Dubai Tests Negative for MERS

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean who showed symptoms of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome after a trip to the United Arab Emirates has been tested negative for the disease.The 55-year-old man, only identified by his surname Kwak, reportedly returned from Dubai on Saturday and showed symptoms of MERS such as fever and coughing. He then visited Seoul National University Bundang Hosptial in Gyeonggi Province where he was administered a MERS test.Health authorities said on Sunday that the man was released from isolation after testing negative for MERS.Busan City said that the man's address is registered in the Haeundae District of Busan, but his actual residence is in Gyeonggi Province.