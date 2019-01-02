S. Korea to Produce Radar Row Video Clip in 6 More Languages

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will produce and release a video clip in six more languages rebutting Japan's claims over an escalating spat involving military radar.South Korea's Defense Ministry posted the video clip in Korean and English on YouTube on Friday, a week after Tokyo released its own footage to back up the claim that a South Korean warship had locked fire-control radar on its maritime patrol aircraft on December 20th.A ranking ministry official in Seoul said Sunday that in addition to the Korean and English versions, the ministry is working on videos with Japanese and Chinese subtitles.The official added that more videos with French, Spanish, Russian and Arabic subtitles are also in production, in a move to prevent the spread of misunderstandings over the issue following Japan's release of a clip containing distorted facts.