Nonghyup Hanaro Slapped with 450 Mln Won Fine for Unfair Business Practices

Photo : YONHAP News

The Fair Trade Commission has slapped a 450 million won fine on a state-run food retailer for unfair business practices against its suppliers.The FTC said on Sunday that it imposed the penalty on Nonghyup Hanaro Mart operated by the state-run National Agricultural Cooperative Federation for purchasing products from suppliers and then returning them without specifying terms of return in advance.The retailer is accused of returning frozen fishery products to 18 suppliers in over 43-hundred occasions from 2014 and July 2017 without legitimate reasons.The FTC said the retailer also illegally had its suppliers dispatch 47 employees from March 2010 to September 2012 without concluding a relevant agreement.