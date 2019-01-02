S. Korean Teens Spend 2 Hours Daily on Online Broadcasts

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey finds that South Korean teenagers spend two hours a day watching online broadcasts streamed by individual creators, with YouTube being the most popular platform.The Korea Communications Standards Commission on Sunday released the results of a survey on over one thousand teenagers aged between 13 and 18 across the nation last year.According to the poll, South Korean teenagers spent 114-point-nine minutes every day watching such online video content.By platform, YouTube accounted for 36-point-four percent, followed by AfreecaTV with 16-point-eight percent and Twitch with 16-point-six percent.Twenty-two-point-seven percent of the respondents said they enjoy watching gaming-related content, while about 20 percent were interested in food-related programs. Other major areas of interest included talk shows, beauty programs and music streaming.