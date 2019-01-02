Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Culture

S. Korean Teens Spend 2 Hours Daily on Online Broadcasts

Write: 2019-01-06 14:00:25Update: 2019-01-06 14:31:35

S. Korean Teens Spend 2 Hours Daily on Online Broadcasts

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey finds that South Korean teenagers spend two hours a day watching online broadcasts streamed by individual creators, with YouTube being the most popular platform.

The Korea Communications Standards Commission on Sunday released the results of a survey on over one thousand teenagers aged between 13 and 18 across the nation last year.

According to the poll, South Korean teenagers spent 114-point-nine minutes every day watching such online video content.

By platform, YouTube accounted for 36-point-four percent, followed by AfreecaTV with 16-point-eight percent and Twitch with 16-point-six percent.

Twenty-two-point-seven percent of the respondents said they enjoy watching gaming-related content, while about 20 percent were interested in food-related programs. Other major areas of interest included talk shows, beauty programs and music streaming.
List

Editor's Pick