Trump: US, N. Korea Negotiating on Location for Second Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that negotiations are under way on the location of his next summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Trump told reporters that details of the summit will probably be announced in the not too distant future, before he boarded a helicopter for the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland.Trump said the U.S. has had a very good dialogue with North Korea, adding that he had “indirectly spoken” with Kim.Last week, CNN reported that the Trump administration was scouting possible venues for a second summit with the North and sent teams to multiple locations in Asia.The report said Vietnam, Indonesia, Hawaii, Mongolia and the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas are being mentioned as possible sites by foreign diplomats and North Korea experts.