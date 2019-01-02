Moon to Hold New Year's Press Conference Thursday

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in will hold a New Year’s press conference on Thursday morning to explain the government's key policies for 2019.In the press conference set for 10 a.m. at the presidential office, Moon will first give a keynote speech for about 20 minutes explaining the direction of his major policies for 2019. He will then take questions from some 200 local and foreign journalists.It will be Moon's second New Year’s press conference since he took office in May 2017 and his third press conference to be broadcast live on television.A presidential official said on Sunday that the top office plans to hold the question-and-answer session in a town hall meeting format.