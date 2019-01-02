Ex-Pres. Chun Doo-hwan Unlikely to Appear for Defamation Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

A close aide to former President Chun Doo-hwan says Chun will not appear at his defamation trial set for Monday afternoon due to health problems.Min Jeong-ki, a former presidential secretary, told KBS that Chun is in bad health and his Alzheimer's disease is worsening.Chun, who headed the country from 1980 to 1988 following a coup, was indicted last year for falsely stating in his memoir that a late priest lied about what he witnessed during a military crackdown of the 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy movement.He had delayed his trial twice for document reviews and didn't appear at the first hearing in August, claiming he was suffering from Alzheimer's disease.The 87-year-old had also requested that his trial be moved from Gwangju to Seoul, citing his age, but the request was rejected.