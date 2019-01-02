NIS Official Found Dead with Suicide Note

Photo : YONHAP News

A spy agency official was found dead in Gyeonggi Province on Sunday.Police found the National Intelligence Service(NIS) official in his vehicle at a lot in a residential area in Yongin at 1:25 p.m. What appears to be a suicide note was also found at his home.The NIS official's family had filed a missing persons report to the police at around 4:30 a.m. The official had reportedly not returned since he left home on Saturday night.The police plans to conduct an autopsy on the deceased to determine the exact cause of death.