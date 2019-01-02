Domestic Sales of Eco-friendly Cars Jump 27% Last Year

Photo : KBS News

Domestic sales of eco-friendly cars surpassed a record 120-thousand last year.The auto industry said on Monday that nearly 123-thousand-400 eco-friendly cars made by local and foreign automakers were sold in South Korea last year.The figure represents an increase of 26-point-six percent from the previous year, when it marked around 97-thousand-400.Hybrid cars accounted for three quarters of sales of eco-friendly cars last year, while electric cars took up the rest.In particular, sales of electric vehicles more than doubled on-year in 2018 to exceed 30-thousand units for the first time. The growth rate soared from eight-point-six percent in 2016 to 14 percent in 2017 and 25 percent last year.