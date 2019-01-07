Trump: US, N. Korea Negotiating Location for 2nd Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump said that negotiations are under way on the location of his next summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Trump told reporters that details of the summit will probably be announced in the not too distant future.Kim Bum-soo reports.Report: U.S. President Donald Trump was optimistic about holding a second meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, saying the two sides are negotiating on a venue.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"We're negotiating a location. It will be announced probably in the not too distant future... "Before boarding the Marine One helicopter bound to the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland on Sunday, Trump said that there would have been a "nice, big, fat war in Asia with North Korea” if he wasn't elected president.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"North Korea, we're doing very well. And again, no rockets, no rockets there's no anything. We're doing very well. I've indirectly spoken to Chairman Kim. And when I came here, this country was headed to war with North Korea, and now we have a very good dialogue going."However, Kim during his televised New Year's speech said that he might have to resort to new options if the U.S. continues sanctions and pressure on his regime.Trump said that the U.S.-led sanctions will remain on North Korea.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"They have made it very clear, in fact, they've actually said to the media that they would like to meet. And they do want to meet and we want to meet and we'll see what happens. But the sanctions remain in full force in effect and they will until we have some very positive proof."CNN reported last week that the Trump administration has been scouting sites for the second summit, citing sources familiar with the process.Diplomats and foreign relations experts said Vietnam, Indonesia, Hawaii and Mongolia are being considered for the second Trump-Kim summit, along with the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.